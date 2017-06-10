Iran seals deal to acquire 60 Boeing aircraft (UPDATE)

2017-06-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iran’s Aseman Air and the US airplane manufacturer Boeing have finalized a deal on purchasing 60 aircraft, ILNA news agency reported.



Iranian Labor Minister Ali Rabiei attended a ceremony this morning in Tehran for clinching the contract with the American airplane maker, the report added.

Earlier this year, Aseman Air and the US company negotiated a MoU on the deal for the 60 Boeing 737 aircraft which are expected to be gradually delivered since 2019.

In a separate development, Boeing and Iran Air, the country’s flag carrier, concluded a deal on purchasing 80 aircraft. The delivery of Iran Air aircraft will begin next year and will be completed within 10 years.

After Washington announced it was reviewing licenses for aircraft manufacturers to do business with the Islamic Republic, Boeing told Trend on May 30 that its deals with Iran depend on the US government approval.