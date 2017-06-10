OSCE assists Turkmenistan in implementation of migration programs

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The OSCE assists Turkmenistan in implementation of programs on migration, reads a press release of the OSCE Ashgabat office.

Representatives of government institutions and public organizations discussed topical issues of migration and the role of the OSCE in migration governance at an OSCE-organized roundtable discussion that took place in Ashgabat.

The Center in Ashgabat, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Office of the Co-ordinator of the OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA), organized this event to contribute to the implementation of national migration-related initiatives of Turkmenistan in line with relevant OSCE’s commitments.

The event brought together officials from law-enforcement bodies, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Mejlis (Parliament), Ombudsman and Justice Ministry as well as representatives of other relevant institutions and public organizations. A representative from the OCEEA presented OSCE’s mandate and best practices, as well as regional and national activities in the area of migration.

“OSCE participating states adopted a number of decisions which highlight economic and social aspects of migration and contributed to the development of the OSCE mandate in the area of migration,” said Ambassador Natalya Drozd, Head of the Center in Ashgabat.

“With its valuable expertise in several migration related areas, including labour migration management and migration data collection, the OSCE offers a unique platform for international and regional cooperation on migration-related issues.”

Teresa Albano, Economic Affairs Officer/OCEEA noted that migration governance is an integral component of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. “The OSCE commitments can help leveraging the economic potential of migration for the benefit of countries of origin, destination and the migrants themselves.”

During the discussion, a representative from the Office of the International Migration Organization (IOM) in Turkmenistan briefed participants on the mandate and activities of the IOM in the country. The discussions focused on the national priorities and possible ways for future cooperation between the OSCE and Turkmenistan in the area of migration.