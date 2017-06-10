UN Sec-Gen mulls co-op prospects with Uzbek president

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 10

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the prospects of the UN-Uzbekistan cooperation in Samarkand, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UN, its agencies, as well as topical regional and international issues, including mitigation of the consequences of the Aral Sea environmental disaster,” reads the report.

The Uzbek president noted that Uzbekistan attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with the UN.

Antonio Guterres, for his part, pointed out the importance of the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan, which are aimed at improving the welfare of the country’s people.

It was earlier reported that the UN Secretary General arrived in Uzbekistan as part of his June 8-13 visit to Central Asia.