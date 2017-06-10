Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 29 - June 5 1.7021 May 30 1.702 June 6 1.7021 May 31 1.702 June 7 1.7022 June 1 1.702 June 8 1.7022 June 2 1.7021 June 9 1.7022 Average weekly 1.702025 Average weekly 1.70216

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0101 manats or 0.5267 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.91538 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 29 - June 5 1.9177 May 30 1.8939 June 6 1.9180 May 31 1.9016 June 7 1.9174 June 1 1.9141 June 8 1.9162 June 2 1.9097 June 9 1.9076 Average weekly 1.904825 Average weekly 1.91538

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.6645 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03004 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 29 - June 5 0.0301 May 30 0.0301 June 6 0.0302 May 31 0.03 June 7 0.0301 June 1 0.0301 June 8 0.0299 June 2 0.0302 June 9 0.0299 Average weekly 0.0301 Average weekly 0.03004

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0023 manats or 0.4739 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48328 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 29 - June 5 0.4853 May 30 0.4756 June 6 0.4834 May 31 0.4798 June 7 0.4847 June 1 0.4826 June 8 0.4800 June 2 0.4824 June 9 0.4830 Average weekly 0.4801 Average weekly 0.48328

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 3.0216 manats or 0.1392 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2183.0204 manats.