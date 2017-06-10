Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
2017-06-10 17:02 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
1.7021
|
May 30
|
1.702
|
June 6
|
1.7021
|
May 31
|
1.702
|
June 7
|
1.7022
|
June 1
|
1.702
|
June 8
|
1.7022
|
June 2
|
1.7021
|
June 9
|
1.7022
|
Average weekly
|
1.702025
|
Average weekly
|
1.70216
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0101 manats or 0.5267 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.91538 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
1.9177
|
May 30
|
1.8939
|
June 6
|
1.9180
|
May 31
|
1.9016
|
June 7
|
1.9174
|
June 1
|
1.9141
|
June 8
|
1.9162
|
June 2
|
1.9097
|
June 9
|
1.9076
|
Average weekly
|
1.904825
|
Average weekly
|
1.91538
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.6645 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03004 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
0.0301
|
May 30
|
0.0301
|
June 6
|
0.0302
|
May 31
|
0.03
|
June 7
|
0.0301
|
June 1
|
0.0301
|
June 8
|
0.0299
|
June 2
|
0.0302
|
June 9
|
0.0299
|
Average weekly
|
0.0301
|
Average weekly
|
0.03004
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0023 manats or 0.4739 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48328 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
0.4853
|
May 30
|
0.4756
|
June 6
|
0.4834
|
May 31
|
0.4798
|
June 7
|
0.4847
|
June 1
|
0.4826
|
June 8
|
0.4800
|
June 2
|
0.4824
|
June 9
|
0.4830
|
Average weekly
|
0.4801
|
Average weekly
|
0.48328
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 3.0216 manats or 0.1392 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2183.0204 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 29
|
-
|
June 5
|
2170.0924
|
May 30
|
2153.1151
|
June 6
|
2178.6029
|
May 31
|
2149.1154
|
June 7
|
2201.7957
|
June 1
|
2155.0724
|
June 8
|
2197.5402
|
June 2
|
2152.9012
|
June 9
|
2167.0708
|
Average weekly
|
2152.5511
|
Average weekly
|
2183.0204