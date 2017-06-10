AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-06-10 17:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 29

-

June 5

1.7021

May 30

1.702

June 6

1.7021

May 31

1.702

June 7

1.7022

June 1

1.702

June 8

1.7022

June 2

1.7021

June 9

1.7022

Average weekly

1.702025

Average weekly

1.70216

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0101 manats or 0.5267 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.91538 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 29

-

June 5

1.9177

May 30

1.8939

June 6

1.9180

May 31

1.9016

June 7

1.9174

June 1

1.9141

June 8

1.9162

June 2

1.9097

June 9

1.9076

Average weekly

1.904825

Average weekly

1.91538

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.6645 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.03004 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 29

-

June 5

0.0301

May 30

0.0301

June 6

0.0302

May 31

0.03

June 7

0.0301

June 1

0.0301

June 8

0.0299

June 2

0.0302

June 9

0.0299

Average weekly

0.0301

Average weekly

0.03004

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0023 manats or 0.4739 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48328 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 29

-

June 5

0.4853

May 30

0.4756

June 6

0.4834

May 31

0.4798

June 7

0.4847

June 1

0.4826

June 8

0.4800

June 2

0.4824

June 9

0.4830

Average weekly

0.4801

Average weekly

0.48328

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 3.0216 manats or 0.1392 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2183.0204 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 29

-

June 5

2170.0924

May 30

2153.1151

June 6

2178.6029

May 31

2149.1154

June 7

2201.7957

June 1

2155.0724

June 8

2197.5402

June 2

2152.9012

June 9

2167.0708

Average weekly

2152.5511

Average weekly

2183.0204

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər