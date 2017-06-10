Niger recalls ambassador to Qatar

2017-06-10 17:08 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha, Reuters reported.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.