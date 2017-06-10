UK PM’s key advisors resign following election

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, UK Prime Minister Theresa May's closest advisors, have resigned in the wake of the general election that resulted in the Conservatives losing their majority, the Guardian reports.

Nick Timothy announced his resignation on Saturday in a letter posted on ConservativeHome. Fiona Hill has also resigned, a Conservative spokesman confirmed.

In his post confirming his departure, Timothy wrote: “Yesterday, I resigned as the prime minister’s adviser. Clearly, the general election result was a huge disappointment. I take responsibility for my part in this election campaign.”

Hill said: “It’s been a pleasure to serve in government, and a pleasure to work with such an excellent prime minister. I have no doubt at all that Theresa May will continue to serve and work hard as prime minister – and do it brilliantly.”