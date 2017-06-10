Turkmenistan backs consolidation of efforts to define Caspian Sea’s legal status

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 10

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan stands for the further consolidation of efforts in defining the legal status of the Caspian Sea and development of a relevant convention, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a government meeting.

He noted that the Turkmen side has consistently taken a proactive role in the development of solutions to the Caspian Sea issues, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov delivered a report on the work done in this area.

During the meeting, close attention was paid to the issues of ensuring ecological well-being and environmental protection in the Caspian Sea region. In this context, it was noted that it is necessary to further intensify activities in implementation of provisions of the relevant documents.