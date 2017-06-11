Mastermind behind Tehran twin attacks killed: Iranian Intelligence Ministry

2017-06-11 00:21 | www.trend.az | 1

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has announced that the mastermind behind the Tehran terrorist attacks has been killed, PressTV reported.

During a televised interview on Saturday, Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said that the terrorist commander was killed earlier in the day by intelligence forces.

He noted that the terrorist had fled the country following the ensuing security operations after the attack, but was killed with the cooperation of friendly foreign intelligence services.

At least 17 people were killed and 52 others injured in Tehran on Wednesday when gunmen mounted almost simultaneous assaults on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

After offering condolences to the families of the attacks victims, Alavi stressed that over the past few months the country’s intelligence forces had neutralized over 25 terrorist cells.

He added that the large number of terrorist operations thwarted by Iran had pushed the terrorists into engaging in the Wednesday attacks.