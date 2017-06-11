UK ministers want Boris Johnson as new prime minister instead of Theresa May

Several UK senior cabinet members expressed their support to the country’s Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and wanted him to replace Theresa May as the country's prime minister, Sputnik reported.

The newspaper specified that five ministers wanted Johnson to be become the UK prime minister.

"A handful of senior people have pledged their loyalty to Boris at cabinet level," the source said as quoted by the Sunday Times newspaper late on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he still could become the UK prime minister following snap general election where the Conservative party lost parliamentary majority.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom held a snap general election, which resulted in a hung parliament as the Conservatives failed to secure an overall majority in the House of Commons and fell short of the required 326 seats.

Following the election, May faced backlash over the failure of the Conservative party, with a number of politicians - including Corbyn - suggesting that she has to resign.

On Friday, May announced her plans to form the coalition between Tories and the DUP. The move faced strong criticism of the general public with 502,446 people signing the online petition against the coalition.

On Saturday, hundreds of Britons came to the residence of the prime minister on London's Downing Stree, demanding that May resign after.