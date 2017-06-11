Turkish PM warns Qatar issue may turn to global problem

Turkish prime minister said Saturday that Qatar crisis could turn into a global problem if the tension goes up, Anadolu reported.

"A new problem area that may be created here [in Qatar] would not be limited inside the region," Binali Yildirim addressed at a fast-breaking (iftar) dinner with business figures at Dolmabahce Prime Ministry Office in Istanbul.

"The risk of this issue becoming a global problem is very high due to geostrategic nature of the region," he said.

Yildirim called on the parties in the tension to "act responsibly and contribute to reducing the tension rather than increasing it".

He also said Turkey has made more efforts to ease the tension and added, "we are negotiating with the leaders of all the countries in the region and with our diplomatic counterparts and inviting the parties to calm down.''

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Saudi Arabia has also closed its land borders with Qatar, geographically isolating the tiny Gulf state.