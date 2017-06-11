Uzbekistan’s Almalyk Complex starts construction of lead plant

2017-06-11 08:24 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 9

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Almalyk Mining and Metallurgy Complex in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Region started the construction of a lead plant with a capacity of about 30,000 tons per year, reads a message posted on the website of the Almalyk Complex.

The plant is expected to be built in 2017-2019, according to the message.

The cost of the lead plant construction is estimated at $88.9 million, according to Uzbekistan’s 2017 Republican Investment Program.

In May 2016, construction of the new lead plant was included in the list of investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan in 2016-2020.