Mass marches to be held in Turkey

2017-06-11 11:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Mass marches will be held in Turkey on the anniversary of the military coup attempt in the country, Turkish media outlets reported.

The marches will take place in all major Turkish cities.

It is expected that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials of the country will take part in the marches.

On July 15, 2016 Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt was over 200 people.