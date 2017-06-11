Ilham Aliyev congratulates Philippine president

2017-06-11 11:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of the Philippines - Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in the letter.

“I believe that friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Philippines will constantly develop and enhance in the best interests of our nations.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your activities, and the friendly people of the Philippines peace and prosperity,” reads the letter.