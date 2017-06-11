Bus rams into 8 cars in Kazakhstan’s Almaty (VIDEO)

2017-06-11 12:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Kazakhstan’s Almaty city police conduct pre-trial investigation regarding a road accident in which five people were injured when a bus rammed into eight cars in the city, said the press service of the Almaty City Department of Internal Affairs.

On June 11 morning, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into eight cars parked on the roadside in Almaty, RIA Novosti reported.

Investigation is underway, and a number of expert assessments have been appointed.