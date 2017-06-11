Iran’s foreign debts go under $10b – official

2017-06-11 14:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

An Iranian official has estimated that the country’s foreign debts stand bellow $10 billion.

Hossein Qazavi, a deputy economy minister, has said that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) has reached $400 billion, Ibena (Iranian banks and economy news agency) reported.

According to World Bank Iran’s GDP growth is estimated to stand at 4 percent in 2017.

According to the official the country’s foreign trade over the last fiscal year (starting March 20) valued at $170 billion.

However the Central Bank of Iran earlier in March reported that the country’s foreign debts reached $7.573 billion by Jan. 20, indicating a fall by $267 million compared to the end of previous Iranian month (Dec. 21, 2016).