Suicide bombing kills 2 in eastern Iraq

2017-06-11 16:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Two people were killed and five others injured in a suicide bombing in Iraq's eastern Diyala province on Sunday, according to a local police officer, Anadolu reported.

A bomber blew up his vehicle at a security checkpoint on the road linking the capital Baghdad to the northern Kirkuk city early Sunday, captain Habib al-Shemari told Anadolu Agency.

He said the bomber detonated the bomb-laden vehicle when he was stopped by security forces for searching at the checkpoint.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Militants have stepped up suicide bombings in Iraq amid an ongoing Iraqi offensive to dislodge Daesh from Mosul, the terrorist group's last stronghold in northern Iraq.