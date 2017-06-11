Iran sends naval fleet to Oman, Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden

Tehran, Iran, June 11

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Two Iranian warships have set sail for Oman and the high seas to carry out a mission, according to the Iranian Naval Force.

The 47th flotilla is comprises of Alborz destroyer and Bushehr logistic vessel, Tasnim news agency reported June 11.

The naval fleet left the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas for Oman and will then head for the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

In recent years, Iran’s Navy has increased its presence in international waters, conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008, safeguarding merchant containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.