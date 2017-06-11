Australia supports Azerbaijan's position on Karabakh - minister (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbijan, June 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Australia supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the country's position on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister for International Development and the Pacific said June 11.

Concerta Fierravanti-Wells made this statement at the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Australia.

The Minister noted that Australia supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the conflict.

"We urge all parties to observe the ceasefire regime and avoid escalating the situation", she added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.