Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal: minister

2017-06-11

Qatar's energy minister said on Sunday Qatar remained committed to an oil output cut deal agreed upon by OPEC and non-OPEC producers last month, Reuters reported.

Mohammed al-Sada said in a statement "circumstances in the region shall not prevent the state of Qatar from honoring its international commitment of cutting its oil production."