Turkey: Over 10,000 terrorists neutralized in two years

2017-06-12 03:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Turkey's defense minister said Sunday over 10,000 terrorists have been neutralized in security operations since July 2015, Anadolu reported.

"This is a major success," the Minister of Defense Fikri Ishik addressed military personnel during the visit of border posts along the Syrian border.

He said Turkey had been struggling with different terror groups for 35 years, adding: "We are experiencing the most successful period."

"Now the terrorist organization [PKK] has become unable to act," Isik said.

"We will completely disband this terrorist organization and we will take all the necessary precautions to prevent further threats to the country," he added.

More than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK resumed its armed terrorist campaign in July 2015.