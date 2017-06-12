DR Congo: Armed men attack prison, killing 8 guards

Eight guards were killed when a group of armed men attacked the central prison of Kangbayi in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a security officer told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Also, over 900 prisoners escaped in the attack staged on the prison located in Beni territory in North Kivu province in eastern DRC, said Lt. Dany Kisung, a security officer in North Kivu.

''A large group of armed men attacked the prison and killed 8 people who were guarding the prison before setting the prisoners free. At least 935 prisoners have escaped,'' said Kisung.

He said the army and police have started hunting for those who attacked the prison as well as escaped prisoners.

Investigations are under way to identify the perpetrators of the attack, said UN radio in DRC quoting Gen. Fall Sikabwe, commander of the 34th Military Region and Sokola1 South Operations.

Most of the prisoners in the central prison of Kangbayi in Beni were prosecuted for participation in the insurgent movements of the ADF rebels and Mayi-Mayi groups, armed robbery and rape, said Gen. Sikabwe.

Julien Plauku, Governor of North Kivu, announced a curfew throughout the city and the territory of Beni as well as the neighboring town of Butembo, the radio added.

In the past few years ADF rebels who originated from Uganda have attacked villages and killed many innocent people until when the army in DRC mounted operations to eliminate them.