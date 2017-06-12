Macron’s party wins first round of French legislative vote with 28.21% (UPDATE)

04:55 (GMT+4) French President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move (La Republique En Marche, REM) party wins the first round of the French parliamentary election with 28.21 percent of votes, the state’s Interior Ministry said Monday, after all ballots have been processed, Sputnik reported.

The total of 28.21 percent of French throughout the country voted in favor of Macron's party, whereas the biggest opposition party, The Republicans, received 15.77 percent of votes and was followed by Marine Le Pen's National Front with 13.2 percent of popular support, the ministry’s data showed.

According to the ministry, left-wing Unsubmissive France (La France Insoumise) and Socialist Party got 11.02 and 7.44 percent of votes, respectively.

France held the first round of the legislative election Sunday. French citizens were electing 577 lawmakers to the country's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, out of more than 7,800 candidates.

French lawmakers are elected in two rounds. To win in the first round, the candidate must obtain an absolute majority, but no less than 25 percent of the votes of all voters registered in the constituency. The second round of the elections is scheduled for June 18.

Friday's Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll showed that the alliance of Macron's La Republique En Marche party (LREM) and The Democratic Movement (MoDem) could get between 397 and 427 out of 577 parliamentary seats. The main opposition in the face of The Republicans party and its allies can get 95-115 seats. The National Front party can receive from five to 15 seats in the parliament.