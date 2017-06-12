Fire in northern Paris suburbs injures at least 12 people

The fire which sparked in the northern suburbs of French capital inflicted injuries to at least 12 people, Paris fire services’ spokesperson told Sputnik Monday.

“Presently, two people were sent to Saint-Louis hospital in serious condition, 10 others sustained minor injuries, including six policemen,” the spokesperson said.

The firefighters have not managed to extinguish the fire to date, a Sputnik correspondent said.

No official information on the reason of the fire, which started at approximately 18:30 GMT, has been provided to date.