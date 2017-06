Indonesia struck by 5.6-magnitude earthquake

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale occurred off the Indonesian coast, Sputnik reported.

The earthquake occurred at 23:15 GMT on Sunday at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles), 97 kilometers (approximately 60.2 miles) southwest of Cibungur, located in Indonesia’s province of West Java, according to the USGS.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided yet.