Azerbaijan to mull delivery of isotopes with IAEA

2017-06-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan will discuss with IAEA the delivery of isotopes to commission a sterilizer installation in the country, the Azerbaijani National Nuclear Research Center told Trend.

The talks with an IAEA representative are expected to be held in Baku in the upcoming week, according to the Center.

"All the necessary documents related to the delivery of isotopes to the country were prepared and submitted to the relevant authorities by the Nuclear Research Center. We believe the issue of transportation of isotopes to the country will be solved within the next 10 days," said the center.

Under the approved Road Map, a part of isotopes will be delivered to Azerbaijan from Hungary, while another part will be delivered from Russia.