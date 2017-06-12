UK police arrest seventh suspect over London bridge attack

The UK police investigating the London Bridge terror attack arrested seventh man, suspected on suspicion of being involved in London Bridge terror attack that killed eight civilians, the Metropolitan Police said, Sputnik reported.

​“At 21:50hrs officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, supported by the Territorial Support Group, arrested a 19-year-old man [U] at an address in Barking. He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000,” the police said in a statement published late on Sunday.

The statement noted that six other people were held in custody with regard to the terror incident.

On June 3, a van drove into a crowd on London Bridge and the Borough Market area, with three men getting out of the vehicle and stabbing people at random. All three of the attackers were killed by the police who arrived at the scene, within eight minutes.