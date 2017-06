Deputy heads of secretariat of Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva appointed

2017-06-12 09:32 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Mehdi Dadashev and Fariz Rzayev have been appointed deputy heads of the secretariat of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Anar Alakbarov and Yusuf Mammadaliyev are assistants to the first vice-president.

The secretariat of the first vice-president is headed by Altay Hasanov.