Azerbaijani distinguished students choose UNEC

Students distinguished within the admission exams to the Graduate Programs of the higher education institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan for 2017/2018 academic year held by the State Exam Center visited UNEC's International Graduate and Doctorate Center (IGDC).

Director of the International Graduate and Doctorate Center Fariz Ahmadov delivered expanded information about the center to the Republic's first distinguished student Yashar Nasibov, second distinguished student - Javid Aliyev and third distinguished student - Turgay Shirinbeyli. He introduced them curricula of the majors developed on the basis of the new international standards. Dual Diploma Programs provided by the Center, Internship Programs in the foreign and local companies and the opportunities to attend Summer and Winter Schools abroad caused the students' interests.

At the end of the meeting, students expressed satisfaction of the conditions created here and noted that they would choose UNEC's International Graduate and Doctorate Center to study.

Note: To provide graduate education services efficiently and in accordance with the international standards the International Graduate and Doctorate Center has been established on June 29 2015 by UNEC Academic Board's decision. Trainings are conducted in 4 languages on 11majors and 39 specialization in the Center.

About UNEC:

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21 2016.