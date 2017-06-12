Iranian FM off to Norway to attend Oslo Forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left the country for Norway to attend the Oslo Forum 2017, IRNA news agency reported.



During the two-day visit, Zarif is expected to address the forum and discuss bilateral and international issues with the participants.



Officials from about 100 countries are expected to attend Oslo Forum to exchange views on ongoing global conflicts and ways to reach international peace.



The Oslo Forum convenes senior conflict mediators, high level decision makers and key peace process actors in a series of informal and discreet retreats to share their experiences, identify challenges and reflect on mediation practice.



The Oslo Forum is widely regarded as the leading international network of armed conflict mediation practitioners.