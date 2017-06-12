Turkmenistan, UN plan to sign set of documents

2017-06-12

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 12

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The program of the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to Turkmenistan has been agreed upon, the Turkmen government said in a message.

High-level meetings are planned to be held in accordance with the program, the message said.

“Following the upcoming high-level talks, it is planned to sign a set of documents aimed at further boosting mutually beneficial partnership between the UN and Turkmenistan,” said the message.

The UN News Center reported earlier that Guterres will visit Turkmenistan June 13 and take part in a high-level dialogue in Ashgabat city, dedicated to the implementation of the strategy for combating terrorism in Central Asia.

Over the past ten years, Turkmenistan, together with UN specialized agencies, has implemented more than 260 projects in various spheres in accordance with the previously adopted framework programs.