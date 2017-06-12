Iran’s Rouhani congratulates Putin on Russia Day

2017-06-12 10:11 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has offered Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin his congratulations on Russia Day.



Through a message addressing Putin on Monday, Rouhani expressed hope that the existing cooperation between the two countries in bilateral, regional and international levels will develop and continue in future, IRNA news agency reported.



Rouhani also wished prosperity and success for the people of Russia and good health for President Putin.



Russia Day is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992.



It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) on June 12, 1990.