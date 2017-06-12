Police kills four suspect terrorists in southern Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Four armed individuals have been shot dead by police in southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, authorities said.



Provincial Police Chief Azizollah Maleki has said that following the tip-offs from the intelligence, the forces confronted the “unruly individuals” in a mountainous area near Roudan County, Tasnim news agency reported.



He added that the police officers seized 4 guns and 112 bullets as well as explosives and ISIS flag following the operation.



Two out of the four have been identified as foreign citizens but the officials are still investigating the identities of the other two slain suspects, he added.



Iranian security forces have arrested dozens of suspect terrorists over the past few days following a recent terror attacks on capital Tehran.



Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people attempted to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the Parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.