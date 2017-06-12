Mard: EU-Azerbaijan co-op on combating human trafficking crucial

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The EU-Azerbaijan cooperation on combating human trafficking is extremely important, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Malena Mard.



She made the remarks during the kick-off event for the "Enhancement of national capacities to combat human trafficking in Azerbaijan" project in Baku June 12.



"The project targets serious form of organized crime on trafficking in human beings," said Mard. "Trafficking of human beings is expressively prohibited in the EU. Addressing trafficking means upholding fundamental rights."



It is a crime that takes the advantage of vulnerable people, she said, adding that combating trafficking is an overall priority for the EU.



Mard pointed out that trafficking of human beings is an integral part of the European agenda on migration and also of the European agenda on security.



"We have developed a coherent and coordinated legal policy framework to address trafficking in human beings," she said. "Unfortunately, in some parts of the world, we see this type of crime rising up. That's why, cooperation in this field is very important."



Mard noted that the EU is very proud to work together with Azerbaijani government on this issue.



Further, she said that there is an umbrella EU project called "Consolidation of migration and border management capacities in Azerbaijan".



"Within this project, we have taken a number of measures. We have reviewed counter-trafficking mechanism in Azerbaijan," she added.