Azerbaijani oil prices for June 5-9

2017-06-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $49 per barrel on June 5-9 or $2.44 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $49.73 per barrel, while the lowest price was $48.29 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $46.01 per barrel on June 5-9 or $1.94 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $46.75 per barrel and the lowest price was $45.19 per barrel on June 5-9.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $47.42 per barrel on June 5-9 or $2.28 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $48.24 per barrel and the lowest price was $46.59 during the period.