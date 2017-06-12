Turkey, EU to start talks on updating Customs Union deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Negotiations on updating the Customs Union agreement between Turkey and the EU will start June 13 in Brussels, Turkey’s Ministry of Customs and Trade told Trend June 12.

Turkey is the only country linked by the Customs Union agreement with the EU, while not being its member.

The Customs Union agreement between Turkey and the EU came into force December 31, 1995.

“Renewal of the Customs Union agreement can promote the growth of trade turnover between Turkey and the EU,” the ministry said.

Ankara seeks revision of the terms of the Customs Union agreement with the EU, according to which Turkey should open its markets to third countries that will sign a free trade agreement with the EU. At the same time, no tax exemptions will be applied to Turkish goods entering the markets of third countries, since Turkey is not a member of the EU.