New appointment in Azerbaijan’s AccessBank

2017-06-12 12:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AccessBank has announced new appointment.

Jan Klasen has been appointed member of the bank’s Supervisory Board, said a message posted on the bank’s website June 12.

Klasen has replaced Eva Witt on this position.

The bank’s Supervisory Board, headed by Orhan Aytemiz, also includes Syed Aftab Ahmed, Thomas Engelhardt and Reiner Muller-Hanke.

AccessBank was founded in 2002 by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), German development bank KfW, German LFS Financial Systems consulting company and AccessHolding. Being one of the leading banks of Azerbaijan, AccessBank offers a full range of banking services.