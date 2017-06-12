AtaBank opens new division

2017-06-12 12:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

AtaBank OJSC opened a new division in Baku. Located on Pushkin Street near 28 May metro station, new division “Sahil” renders a wide range of services to individuals and legal entities.

The new service center offers all kinds of banking services, including cash settlements, deposits, money transfers, exchange services, utilities payments, consulting on business expansion and etc. to individuals and corporate customers.

AtaBank’s Deputy Chairman of the Board – Sabuhi Aliyev and Director of Branch Supervision Department Ilqar Sadiqov participated in opening ceremony of the new division. During opening ceremony Mr. Sabuhi Aliyev noticed that after consolidation AtaBank OJSC considerably strengthened its positions in financial market of the Azerbaijan. Now with 31 branches and divisions AtaBank is in the fifth position among the banks of Azerbaijan.

The division’s working hours are 9:00 - 18:00 from Monday to Friday.

AtaBank’s new “Sahil” division will be glad to meet its clients at new, comfortable office.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is one of the biggest commercial organizations of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. AtaBank OJSC is functioning with 31 branches and divisions in Baku and in the regions of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC provides full complex of services to corporate and private clients.

For detailed information about AtaBank’s services and products visit the bank’s webpage www.atabank.com .