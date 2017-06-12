Azerbaijan taking measures on combating human trafficking

2017-06-12 13:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Measures on combating human trafficking are being taken in Azerbaijan at the state level, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said.

He made the remarks during the kick-off event for the "Enhancement of national capacities to combat human trafficking in Azerbaijan" project in Baku June 12.

The launch of this project will lay the foundation for a new stage of Azerbaijan’s cooperation in this sphere with the International Organization for Migration and the EU, Mammad-Guliyev noted.

He expressed confidence that the project will be successfully implemented and open new opportunities for cooperation in combating human trafficking, adding that Azerbaijan will fulfill its obligations within this project and fully support its implementation.