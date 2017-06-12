38 PKK terrorists killed in Turkey last week

2017-06-12 13:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As many as 38 terrorists were killed in operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in Turkey last week, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a message June 12.

Turkey also detained 200 terrorists in the operations, according to the message.

Turkey will continue its successful fight against the PKK, said the message.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu