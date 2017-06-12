Azerbaijan, Turkey holding joint tactical drills in Nakhchivan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Joint tactical exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey began in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan on June 12 under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of the two countries, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a message.

The goal of the exercises is to develop the coordination of troops through the exchange of experience between the armed forces and to achieve the interoperability between the military units of the two countries through the development of capabilities for joint operations.

The exercises will last until June 16.