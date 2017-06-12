Iran, Turkey putting final touches on Syria de-escalation zone policies

2017-06-12 14:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 12

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran and Turkey are putting the finishing touches to their policies toward the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria in expectation of a trilateral meeting with Russia to pursue their unified front in the war-torn Arab country.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told a press conference that in a last week trip to Turkey, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had “thoroughly” discussed the matter with the Turkish side, Trend correspondent reported from the event June 12.

“We are now on a better ground and I think we will have more chances of cooperation in the next Astana meeting,” Qassemi said.

Tehran, Moscow, and Ankara are going to discuss their approach to the de-escalation zones in an upcoming meeting in Moscow at the expert level, the spokesman noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on the same day announced the next round of Astana talks will be held on June 20.

Iran, Russia, and Turkey support the position of Syrian President Bashar Assad against dissidents, confronting a rival front, comprised notably of the United States and Saudi Arabia, which tries to topple Assad.