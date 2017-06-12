Iran continues crack down on suspect terrorists

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian security forces have arrested five other members of the “Islamic State” (aka IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group in the southern province of Hormozgan, authorities said.



The provincial head of judiciary, Mohammad Sadeq Akbari has said that the judiciary is probing into the case and it will issue the required verdicts the in near future, IRIB news agency reported.



The official however did not provide further details about the suspects and the operation which led to capturing the alleged ISIS members in Jask County.



Iranian security forces have arrested dozens of suspect terrorists over the past few days following a recent terror attacks on capital Tehran.



Two separate attacks shook Tehran on June 7. As reports said, several armed people attempted to break their way into the Parliament building.



The attackers managed to get inside the building and engaged in a shootout with the security forces. One terrorist committed suicide by blowing himself up. The latest reports indicate that all terrorists who took part in the siege of the Parliament building have been killed.



Meanwhile, another attack took place at the Imam Khomeini Shrine. The reports said Iran’s security forces neutralized one terrorist, another one committed suicide there.