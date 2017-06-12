Fuel usage in Iran’s power plants soars

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

Iran has significantly increased both gas and liquid fuels supply to power plants during last two weeks.

According to the latest weekly reports of Iran’s Energy Ministry, Iran consumed 234.8 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of natural gas in power plants during a 13-days period of May 20-June 2, while this figure was 185 mcm/d and 158.5 mcm/d in the second and first months of the current fiscal year, started on March 21.

Despite increasing growth in daily gas usage, the pace of cumulative consumption has slowed during during March 21-June 2.

Cumulative consumption Gas (Mcm) Growth y/y Gas oil Ml Growth y/y Fuel oil Ml Growth y/y March 21-April 21 4754 20.1% 34 -49.3% 59 -75.1% March 21-May 19 10125 18.1% 114 -16.8% 105 -77.1% March 21-June 2 13177 14.9% 223 6.7% 195 -63.3%

Coming to liquid fuels consumption, the gas oil (diesel) usage increased from 1.13 million liters per day (ml/d) in first fiscal month, to 2.76 ml/d in the second month, but the volume soared to 8.4 ml/d in 13-day period of May 20-June 2.

The fuel oil (mazut) usage also decreased from 1.97ml/d in the first fiscal month to 1.58 ml/d in the second month, but the volume soared to above 6.9 ml/d in 13-day period of May 20-June 2.

In total, the total fuel usage (gas, diesel and mazut) increased by 11.4 percent in power plants during March 21-June 2.

The thermal power plants’ gross output also stood at 55 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), while the figure for the same period of the last fiscal year was less than 51 billion kWh.

Iran’s total gross electricity output (including thermal, nuclear, renewable, hydropower) also reached 58.804 billion kWh, about 4.241 billion kWh more than the same period of last fiscal year.

During March21-June 2, Iran increased electricity export by 145 percent to 1.732 billion kWh, while imports decreased by 11 percent to 945 million kWh.

The statistics indicate that the electricity generation level has increased significantly since mid-May, when the warm season started in Iran.

Despite rise in gross electricity output, the country is expected to face huge deficit in summer.

Iran to face huge power deficit, despite output growth

This summer would be 1.5 degree warmer than the previous summer, Alireza Ahmadi Yazdi, Iranian Power Generation Transmission and Distribution Management Company's (TAVANIR) Director said June 6.

Despite nearly 77 GW of nominal power generation capacity, its actual net power generation (excluding 10% power loses in grid) level is maximum 54 GW, while according Ahmadi Yazdi, the demand is expected to reach 58 GW.