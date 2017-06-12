EU’s Hahn due in Baku for talks on strategic partnership deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will visit Baku June 15 to take part in the negotiations on a new strategic partnership agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser in Baku June 12.

Mammadyarov noted that he and Mikser discussed the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.

The next round of negotiations as part of the strategic partnership agreement will be held on June 13 and 14, he said.

“We believe that we are on the right path to accelerate the process of negotiations with the EU, and we hope for success,” added the Azerbaijani minister.

Mammadyarov said that meetings with the Estonian minister were held in two formats – one-on-one and with participation of delegations.

“We discussed a number of bilateral issues, exchanged views,” he said.

Azerbaijan and Estonia have been conducting an intensive dialogue since April, since holding the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Estonia intergovernmental commission, added Mammadyarov.

According to him, currently about 10 Estonian companies are actively operating in Azerbaijan – in the spheres of construction and IT.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that Sven Mikser was also informed about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the resolutions which were adopted on the conflict and have not been implemented yet by the Armenian side.

Mammadyarov also thanked his Estonian counterpart for the invitation to visit Tallinn.