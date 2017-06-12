Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia mull Qatar crisis

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey, the UAE and Saudi Arabia discussed the Qatar crisis as these countries’ ambassadors met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Turkish media outlets reported June 12.

The meeting was held in a closed format.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, a number of other countries also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Currently, Kuwait is a mediator in resolving the Qatar crisis.

