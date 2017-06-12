Turkmenistan, Tajikistan eye to establish regular air service

2017-06-12 15:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan plans to establish regular air service with Tajikistan in the near future, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

The flights will be carried out under the bilateral agreements, according to the report.

A Turkmen delegation took off to Dushanbe where it will hold talks in the framework of the agreements on expanding bilateral cooperation.

“Officials of Turkmenistan Airlines [national carrier] and ‘Turkmenistan Airline’ OJSC will discuss with Tajik colleagues the readiness of aviation units to jointly work on establishing regular air service between the two capitals,” Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary reported.