FM: Main document on Karabakh conflict’s solution remains the same

2017-06-12 16:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

The document on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains the same, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser in Baku June 12.

Mammadyarov said that work was carried out on this document at the level of presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia during a joint meeting in St. Petersburg and at the moment, it is the main one on the negotiations table.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that during the meeting with his Russian and Armenian counterparts in Moscow on April 29, he discussed the issues of progress of the negotiation process.

Commenting on the upcoming visit of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region, Mammadyarov said that he can’t say with what proposals the co-chairs will visit Baku.

According to him, currently, the mediators of the negotiation process are in Armenia.

“We will wait with what they will come from Armenia to Baku,” said the minister.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan supports the beginning of substantive talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged, noted Mammadyarov.

The status quo should be changed, since everyone knows what the consequences might be while maintaining it, added the Azerbaijani minister.

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will arrive in Azerbaijan on June 19.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.