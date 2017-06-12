Turkey sent 15 planes of food to Qatar in last 5 days

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has sent 15 planes of food to Qatar in the last five days, Turkish media outlets report.

Over 1,000 tons of products have been sent to Qatar, according to the reports.

Earlier, Arab media reported that the foodstuff available in Qatar will suffice for four weeks and that Qatar started talks with Turkey and Iran for the supply of drinking water and agricultural products.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

