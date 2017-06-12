Syria, Iran mull bilateral relations

Syria and Iran have discussed bilateral relations during the meeting of Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis with Iranian Ambassador to the country Javad Torkabadi in Damascus, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported June 12.

The sides also discussed the development of economic relations between Damascus and Tehran, according to the agency.

Khamis highly appreciated the role of Iran in the fight against terrorism.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

