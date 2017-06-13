Russian Defense Ministry signs Pantsir-S delivery contract

The Russian Defense Ministry and the JSC "KBP Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician A. Shipunov" have concluded a contract for the delivery of another batch of the Pantsir-S air defense systems, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday, Sputnik reported.

"As part of the implementation of the state defense order GOZ-2017, the Russian Defense Ministry and the JSC 'KBP Instrument Design Bureau named after Academician A.Shipunov' signed the contract for the delivery of the next serial batch of the Pantsir-S gun-missile air defense systems," the ministry's statement read.

Under the agreement Pantsir-S systems will be transferred to the Defense Ministry until the end of 2018, the ministry said.

The Pantsir-S (SA-22 Greyhound) is a Russian short-to-medium range surface-to-air missile and anti-aircraft artillery weapon system, which first entered service in 2012 and will gradually replace the Tunguska self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon.